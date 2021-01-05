Governor Whitmer Signs Bills Offering More Alternatives to Jail Time for Low-Level Crimes

Monday Governor Whitmer signed several bipartisan bills aimed at offering other alternatives to jail time for crimes that do not pose a risk to public safety.

This is all in an attempt to reform the state’s criminal justice system.

The majority of the bills signed Monday come from Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack’s yearlong study into Michigan’s jail system.

The bill aims to change the system in the following ways:

Reducing penalties for a number of low-level offenses from misdemeanors to civil infractions, including driving on a suspended license, and eliminating license suspension for violations of the law unrelated to dangerous driving

Eliminating mandatory minimum jail sentences

Creating a presumption of a sentence other than jail for most misdemeanors and certain felonies, and ensuring summonses, rather than arrests, are used for first-time failures to appear in court

Expanding law enforcement discretion to issue citations for most misdemeanors and presuming citation in lieu of arrest in many cases

Reforming the state’s probation and parole policies, capping jail sanctions for technical probation violations, and allowing more discretion to assess risks and needs.

Redefining the term “good moral character” in state law to remove barriers to obtaining many occupational licenses for people with a prior criminal conviction

Sealing juvenile court records from public view and creating an automatic expungement process for juvenile records

Lifting a ban on food assistance for people with more than one drug-related felony on their record

“Our courts and justice system belong to the people, and these reforms reflect a consensus-based process that brought together all who share our commitment to fairness, accountability, transparency, and efficiency,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack.

“We have more work to do to continue making Michigan even safer, but we are now a national leader in implementing criminal justice reform that is data-driven, informed by research, responsive to community input, and committed to building public trust.”

The Task Force found that low-level infractions, like driving on a suspended license, violations of probation, and other misdemeanors, were exhausting public safety resources and impacting hundreds of thousands of Michiganders each year without producing safer communities.

Jail populations had tripled in less than 40 years, growing particularly fast in rural communities, and Michigan law provided little to no guidance on when jail alternatives should be the preferred or presumed intervention.