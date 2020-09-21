Governor Whitmer Proclaims This Week as Pollution Prevention Week 

Governor Whitmer has proclaimed the week of September 21 – September 27, 2020 as Pollution Prevention Week to serve as a time to reaffirm Michiganders’ commitments to protecting the state’s environment and natural resources.

“Michigan’s natural resources are important to our families, our environment and our economy, and it is important we all do our part to prevent environmental pollution that could harm our beautiful state,” said Governor Whitmer. “By implementing pollution prevention practices in everyday activities, individuals can foster healthy communities, and businesses can become national leaders in sustainable practices.”

Pollution Prevention Week draws attention to the many ways one can foster a sense of environmental stewardship.

Reducing use of waste and toxic substances, recycling and reusing materials are all ways individuals can take steps to prevent pollution and preserve our communities and natural resources.