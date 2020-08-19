Governor Whitmer Joins Coalition of Governors to Protect Voting Rights and Voter Access 

Governors pledge to uphold the integrity of the general election

On Wednesday, August 19 Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Governors of Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, California and Minnesota in pledging to uphold the integrity of the November general election and to ensure every voter can vote safely, whether it’s by mail or in person at the polls.

The governors’ pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access, and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.

“As we prepare for record voter turnout in the November election, we must do everything we can to ensure every American can vote safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have already had two historic, successful elections this year while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared to utilize what we have learned to maximize safety, while protecting every Michigander’s right to vote and access to the ballot. I encourage everyone who can to make sure you’re registered to vote and to request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. And I want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for her round-the-clock work to ensure safe and secure elections.”