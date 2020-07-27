- Advertisement -
Governor Whitmer Extends Executive Orders on Youth Work Permits and Electronic Notarizations 

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 27, 2020
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-157 on Monday, July 27, lifting a paperwork requirement for youth work permits that would require additional in-person interactions, and Executive Order 2020-158, which allows for business to be conducted remotely by allowing for expanded use of e-notaries and e-signatures.

“We know that the coronavirus spreads easily when people are in close contact with each other, which is why it’s important that we take measures to limit in-person contact,”Governor Whitmer said. “These executive orders will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis by reducing unnecessary interactions, while providing a pathway for people to conduct business as usual.”

Under Executive Order 2020-157, work permits required by the Youth Employment Standards Act can be mailed, emailed, faxed or sent via the web rather than filled-out on special colored paper, as required by statute.

This order takes effect immediately and continues through August 31, 2020.

Under Executive Order 2020-158, requirements for in-person notarizations are temporarily suspended and transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology are allowed.

The order also permits the use of electronic signatures in all cases, except in rare circumstances when a physical signature is specifically required by statute. The order takes effect immediately and extends the validity of notary commissions through August 31, 2020.

