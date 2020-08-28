Governor Whitmer Declares August Immunization Awareness Month  

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued proclamations declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month and Pet Immunization Awareness Month. As flu season approaches, the governor is highlighting the importance of all Michiganders getting vaccinate d to protect against infectious diseases. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to prevent additional outbreaks that could put our health care system and state economy at risk. Additionally, pet immunizations can also minimize the spread of disease among pets, and in the case of some diseases, prevent the disease from being transferred from pets to pet owners and their family members.

“As Michiganders continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, we must do everything we can to keep people healthy and safe,” Governor Whitmer said. “When more people get their flu vaccines, we can preserve the medical resources our health care professionals need to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. And as a dog owner, I want everyone to understand how crucial it is for Michiganders to get their pets vaccinated so we can prevent more illness. To keep yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your pets safe, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Governor Whitmer urged Michiganders to get their flu shots this week and showed how easy it is by getting her flu shot on air. After an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine last year, the governor is setting a goal of achieving a 33 percent increase in flu vaccination this season, which means more than 1 million people over last flu season.

Additionally, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched their own flu vaccine campaign – Facing the Flu Together – that encourages Michiganders to get vaccinated. The state’s I Vaccinate campaign is also working to educate residents about the safety of vaccinating. In an effort to help parents protect their children from all serious vaccine-preventable diseases, I Vaccinate provides the facts parents need to make informed decisions about vaccinations.

Over the past five months Michigan’s health care workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. The virus has put a strain on many hospitals, many of which cannot afford a surge in hospitalizations. Recently, the governor protected Michiganders from COVID-19 by requiring individuals to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space.

Pet vaccinations are safest when administered by a veterinarian, Michigan law requires them to be administered by, or under the supervision, of a licensed veterinarian, and it is important to consult with them on how often a pet should be vaccinated because factors such as breed, age, health, lifestyle, and travel habits can affect their recommendations.