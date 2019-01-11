Governor Names Robert Gordon As Director of MDHHS

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced who she has chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert Gordon currently serves as Senior Vice President of Finance and Global Strategy for The College Board.

Gordon was also appointed by President Obama to serve as acting deputy director at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

He also served as acting assistant secretary for Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development at the U.S. Department of Education.

And earlier in his career, Gordon was a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a law guardian for children in foster care.

Whitmer says she has “full confidence that Robert will work every day to improve public health and deliver essential human services for Michiganders across the state.”

Gordon will take over for acting director Farah Hanley, who is the department’s deputy director for Financial Operations.