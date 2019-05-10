Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Sign Bill Forgiving Four Snow Days

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill forgiving snow days.

These certain snows days happened during the state of emergency in January.

Many districts reached or exceeded nine snow days.

The bill will forgive Michigan schools from rescheduling up to four snow days that happened during those storms in January.

Schools won’t have to count January 29th through February 1st toward the six days that the state forgives.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously approved the law.