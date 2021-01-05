Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Bill Allowing One Time DUI Offenders Clean Record

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen refused to sign a bill that would have let about 200,000 one time drunken drivers ask a judge to set aside their conviction.

Monday Whitmer took no action and allowed it to die when it’s 14-day review period expired.

Whitmer’s office offered no explanation as to the reason why.

The bipartisan bill passed the Senate 32-5 and House 96-8.

Currently Michigan does now allow someone with an operating while intoxicated conviction to ask for a petition.

The latest measure would not have provided for automatic expungement of DUI convictions. A judge would have reviewed any request and made a decision.