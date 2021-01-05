- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Bill Allowing One Time DUI Offenders Clean Record

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 5, 2021
75 Views
0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen refused to sign a bill that would have let about 200,000 one time drunken drivers ask a judge to set aside their conviction. 

Monday Whitmer took no action and allowed it to die when it’s 14-day review period expired. 

Whitmer’s office offered no explanation as to the reason why. 

The bipartisan bill passed the Senate 32-5 and House 96-8.

Currently Michigan does now allow someone with an operating while intoxicated conviction to ask for a petition. 

The latest measure would not have provided for automatic expungement of DUI convictions. A judge would have reviewed any request and made a decision.

Post Views: 75



Trending Now
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time
Catilynn Fogarty December 30, 2020
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County
Catilynn Fogarty December 31, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Bill Allowing One Time DUI Offenders Clean Record
Share No Comment