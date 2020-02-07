Gov. Whitmer Unveils Budget Plan for 2021

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released her second budget plan since taking office.

This time, she is laying out her administration’s priorities for 2021.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb outlined the recommendations to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees Thursday.

Whitmer says her plan delivers on her commitment to education and skills training, families and public health, and protecting Michigan’s water.

She calls it a thoughtful budget and adds that our future depends on making strong investments in these core priorities.

Whitmer does concede that state’s general fund is at the same level it was over 20 years ago and says 2011 tax cuts, along with legal liabilities, put it under strain.

She says, however, that this budget builds on last year’s to provide additional funding in critical areas.

