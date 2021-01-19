Gov. Whitmer to Attend Biden-Harris Inauguration

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Recently, President-elect Biden nominated Governor Whitmer to serve as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee. Biden says the governor has led Michigan through the worst public health crisis in over a century all while taking decisive action to protect and provide relief for millions of Michiganders.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hard-working Americans,” said Governor Whitmer.

“I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

The governor was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.