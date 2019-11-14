Gov. Whitmer, State To Announce Next Steps In Curbing Opioid Crisis
Posted On November 14, 2019
This week Governor Whitmer, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other members of Michigan’s Opioids Task Force are announcing steps the state is taking to combat the opioid epidemic.
They’re addressing high-quality treatment to make sure people who face addiction have the ability to change their circumstances.
The goal is to reduce harm caused by opioids.
Which have spawned a national crisis, brewing over the last several decades.