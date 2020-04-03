- Advertisement -
Gov. Whitmer Signs Exectutive Order Protecting Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 3, 2020
Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer  has signed an Executive Order stopping employers from retaliating against an employee who must stay home due to COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-36 prohibits all employers from discharging, disciplining, or otherwise retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the disease.

This executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the end of the governor’s declared emergency.

