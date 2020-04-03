Gov. Whitmer Signs Exectutive Order Protecting Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an Executive Order stopping employers from retaliating against an employee who must stay home due to COVID-19.

Executive Order 2020-36 prohibits all employers from discharging, disciplining, or otherwise retaliating against an employee for staying home from work if they or one of their close contacts tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of the disease.

This executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until the end of the governor’s declared emergency.