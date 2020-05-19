Gov. Whitmer Partial State Reopening: What You Need to Know

Monday we told you that Gov. Whitmer announced during a press conference that she will be reopening parts of the state by region.

Starts Friday at 12:01 a.m regions six and eight will be partially open, these regions include the Upper Peninsula region, and the Traverse City region, which does include Wexford and 16 other counties.

Here is what you need to know about the reopening:

Bars, resturants and some retail will reopen at 50% capacity.

Servers will have to wear face coverings.

Office jobs that can’t be done remotely can resume.

Groups must stay six feet apart.

Michigan counties reopening

Here are the exact locations affected by Whitmer’s reopening announcement.

The first region is the Upper Peninsula, which includes:

Alger County

Baraga County

Chippewa County

Delta County

Dickinson County

Gogebic County

Houghton County

Iron County

Keweenaw County

Luce County

Mackinac County

Marquette County

Menominee County

Ontonagon County

Schoolcraft County

The other area includes 17 counties in the northernmost part of the Lower Peninsula. It’s called the “Traverse City Region” in Whitmer’s reopening plan, and includes the following counties:

Antrim County

Alpena County

Benzie County

Charlevoix County

Cheboygan County

Crawford County

Emmet County

Grand Traverse County

Kalkaska County

Leelanau County

Manistee County

Missaukee County

Montmorency County

Otsego County

Presque Isle County

Roscommon County

Wexford County

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Chief Deputy for Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the state’s chief medical executive, spoke about how the locations were chosen for the next step in Whitmer’s reopening plan.

“Based on what we have seen in the upper part of the Lower Peninsula, and the Upper Peninsula, we are able to move forward with the next phase of reopening in those areas,” Khaldun said. “Both of those regions, as the governor mentioned, have sustained a low incidence of cases per day. I’ve seen a steady decrease in positivity rates for tests that have been completed, and they have a low average number of deaths each day, when you compare them to the state average.”

She said other areas of the state are being monitored in the same way, but they haven’t quite met the requirement to move to the “improving” stage of Whitmer’s reopening plan.