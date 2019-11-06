- Advertisement -
Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Late Congressman

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 6, 2019
Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags lowered to half staff in honor of former congressman Bob Traxler.

All Michigan flags in the State Capitol and all public buildings will lower to half staff on Tuesday November 12th.

Traxler served in congress beginning in 1974, until his retirement in 1993.

After retirement, he served on the Mackinac Island State Park Commission and the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

Whitmer says “ Bob was an effective leader because he worked tirelessly to deliver results even when nobody was paying attention. Our state is stronger due to his service, and he will be dearly missed.”

