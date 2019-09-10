Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered in Remembrance of 9/11 Terror Attacks

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in remembrance of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

All flags in the Capitol Complex in Lansing and on all state buildings will mark the day thousands lost their lives.

Patriot Day is observed every year in Michigan with the lowering of flags.

Michiganders, businesses, schools and others are also encouraged to observe in recognition of the tragedy.

Flags will be hoisted again to full-staff on Thursday the 12th.