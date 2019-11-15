Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags Lowered For WWII Soldier

Unidentified for over half a century a World War II soldier will finally be laid to rest

To honor army private Connie Cagle, Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S and Michigan flags lowered to half staff on Saturday.

Private Cagle served in the U.S Army as a member of the company k-infantry regiment and was killed in action on November 22, 1942.

Governor Whitmer says, “ We are grateful for the life and service of private Cagle, and these flag honors represent a small token of our appreciation.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are all encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.