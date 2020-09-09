Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags To Honor Wayne County Sheriff’s Cpl. Bryant Searcy

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to honor the life and service of Wayne County Sheriff’s Corporal Bryant Searcy, who died in the line of duty after being attacked by an inmate at the county jail.

“Our state is devastated after hearing about the loss of Corporal Bryant Searcy,” said Governor Whitmer. “He was a professional who served our state with honor and dignity. My heart goes out to his family and the entire law enforcement community as they deal with his tragic loss.”

Corporal Bryant Searcy was a member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. On September 2, Corporal Searcy was patrolling jail cells around 10 p.m. when he was attacked by an inmate. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies found Searcy and called for medical assistance, who transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Corporal Bryant Searcy by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.