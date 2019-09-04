Gov. Whitmer: Lights-Out for Vaping in Michigan

It’s lights out for vaping in Michigan, at least temporarily.

The state is now the first in the country to ban flavored e-cigs.

The ban, which affects online and retail sales, starts Wednesday and lasts for six months.

After that, it can be renewed for an additional six months.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s a necessary step to prevent the younger population from taking up the habit.

During this temporary ban, state officials will work on permanent regulations that target vaping and e-cigarettes.

For affected businesses, there will also reportedly be a 30 day sell-off period to get rid of anything now technically illegal.