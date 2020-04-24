Gov. Whitmer Extends ‘Stay at Home’ Order to May 15th, Some Restrictions Loosened

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the ‘Stay at Home’, order originally set to end on April 30 to May 15, on Friday morning, April 24.

The extension also came with a lift on certain restrictions as it pertains to businesses and outdoor activities.

Executive Order 2020-59, went into affect Friday, and allows landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops to resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules.

According to the executive order stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery services only.

Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

Under the new order employers have to provide non-medial grade masks to their in-person employees.

The new order requires, rather than encourages, people to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if they can medically tolerate it.

In her Friday press conference , Gov. Whitmer said, “Face masks must cover your mouth and nose. Masks should be cloth, N95 masks should be reserved for essential frontline workers.”

The new order lifted restrictions on motor-boating and golfing, those who participate must abide by social distancing rules and if golfing can not use a golf cart.

People with multiple in state homes can now travel between them, but Whitmer says it is highly discouraged.

“If you must travel between homes when you are in those rural areas avoid going to the local grocery stores. These rural area hospitals can not handle a large sum of people getting infected,” said Whitmer.

For a full view of Executive Order 2020-59 click here.