Gov. Whitmer Extends Expiration of State ID Cards, Driver’s Licenses

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 14, 2020
As of Monday evening, April 13, drivers whose licenses expire during the COVID-19 Pandemic will not face any penalties or charges late fees until June 30.

The new executive order signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Monday evening extends the expiration date of otherwise valid driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31 to June 30.

The order also extends the expiration date of commercial vehicles registrations to June 30.

It will suspend penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration.

The order does not apply to people with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses

Gov. Whitmer Extends Expiration of State ID Cards, Driver’s Licenses
