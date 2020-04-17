Gov. Whitmer Comments on Northern Michigan Sheriffs Who Made Statement Against Her Stay-Home Orders

Michigan Gov. Grecthen Whitmer, made a statement about the four northern Michigan Sheriff Offices who said they do not agree with some of her executive orders.

On Wednesday Sheriffs of the 101st House District announced their opposition to some of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

In a press release the four Sheriff’s Offices, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mason Counties said, ” While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her

executive authority.”

They said they believe that Gov. Whitmer “created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens “, and that they will not have strict enforcement of these orders.

Gov. Whitmer made a statement on the sheriffs stance on Thursday.

“Four sheriffs out of 83 sheriffs, making a point, that’s fine. I can take it. If it makes people feel better to take their frustrations out on me, that’s fine,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’m the governor for 10 million people, I represent and want to protect every one of them, whether they voted for me or not.”