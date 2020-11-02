Gov. Whitmer Announces U.S. Small Business Administration Relief for Eligible Businesses Impacted by Excessive Rain

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million available to eligible small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits impacted by excessive rain that occurred Oct. 1, 2019 through June 3, 2020.

SBA extended the loans following the Secretarial Disaster Declaration obtained by Governor Whitmer from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue last year.

“This is welcome news for Michigan businesses that had to endure one of the wettest years on record in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m glad the federal government has recognized the need for this support, and I am eager to continue working with them to further assist Michigan businesses.”

Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Midland, Montcalm, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties.

In June 2019, Governor Whitmer requested a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation for the entire state of Michigan to provide relief to farmers impacted by historic rainfall.

USDA ultimately designated more than 40 Michigan counties as primary disaster areas beginning in November 2019. When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, SBA issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants should apply under SBA declaration #16760. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at

(800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

Applications are due to SBA no later than June 21, 2021.