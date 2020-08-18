Gov. Whitmer and Governors from Across the Country Urge the Census Bureau to Restore October 31 Deadline

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has teamed up with governors across the country to extend the collection of census responses.

The group of governors include Oregon Governor Kate Brown, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Vermont Governor Phil Scott.

The governors sent a letter to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce requesting to reinstate the census collection and response period to October 31st.

This comes after the Census Bureau slashed the period by an entire month.

In April Congress and the White House agreed to extend the U.S. Census count through October 31,2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the agreement, in August the U.S. Census Bureau announced they were shortening the deadline.

“The Trump Administration’s last-minute, under-the-cover-of-darkness changes to the u.S. Census deadlines threaten our ability to get an accurate count, which will be used to determine congressional representation and federal funding for the next decade, ” said Governor Whitmer.

Officials say historically, the U.S. Census has undercounted minorities, immigrants, those living in poverty, and young children.

State officials sat the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, confirmed, and highlighted pre-existing inequities in Michigan and disproportionately affected communities of color making it all the more important that these populations are counted.