Gov. Snyder Welcomes British Ambassador to Promote Electric Vehicle Technologies

Governor Snyder welcomes British ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch to Michigan to discuss the historic partnership and the future of automotive technology.

The two met to discuss ways Michigan and the United Kingdom can work together to develop and promote electric vehicle technologies.

Earlier this year, Governor Snyder signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Minister Richard Harrington of the House of Commons of the UK.

The leaders are working towards a partnership to strengthen the production of advancements in automotive technology and mobility.

Today’s meeting builds on that partnership.

Ambassador Darroch is touring Michigan – including stops in Lansing and Grand Rapids – as part of a Midwest tour to facilitate ties between the UK and the region to promote clean energy.

A Chevy Bolt EV and the Ford Fusion Energi were on hand to represent Michigan’s leadership in the field in Monday’s meeting.