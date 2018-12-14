Gov. Snyder Signs Bill to Increase Minimum Wage, Provide Paid Sick Leave

Friday, Gov. Rick Snyder signed 2 new bills into law.

He passed legislation will continue to increase the minimum wage and provide paid medical leave benefits for many Michigan workers.

Senate Bill 1171 increases the minimum wage to $9.45 in 2019 and then increases it again each year.

By 2030, the state’s minimum wage will reach $12.05.

And with the passing of the new paid medical leave bill, Michigan workers will be able to collect paid medical leave at a rate of at least one hour of leave for every 35 hours worked.

Snyder says, “the two bills strike a good balance between the initial proposals and the original legislation as drafted.”