Gov. Snyder Signs Bill for More Strict Parole Guidelines

Parole Boards will now have more defined guidelines to follow when deciding parole status.

Governor Snyder signed House Bill 5377 into law Thursday.

The law codifies the current practice and sets clearer guidelines to determine whether a person is ready to be released.

Boards now have a list of 11 “substantial and compelling” reasons that can be used when denying parole.

Currently, the parole board is granted authority to depart from the guidelines.

But once in effect, the law will specify that parole can only be denied or approved for objective reasons.

The law will take effect in December.