Gov. Snyder Announces Initiative for More Cruise Ship Traffic

Officials from states and provinces that surround the Great Lakes have announced a new initiative to get more cruise ship traffic.

According to Governor Rick Snyder, “Cruising on the Great Lakes” is poised for

major growth in the coming years, with “significant economic benefits” for the entire region.

In 2018, the Great Lakes saw nearly 100,000 port visits by passengers, and the initiative aims to increase those numbers.

So far, eight ships have operated in the region, with two additional lines planing to enter the region by 2020.

The initiative has already named a marketing firm to spearhead the campaign to get more people on the water.