Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly $100 million allocated to businesses across Michigan through Michigan Small Business Restart Program

LANSING, Mich. – Critical relief totaling nearly $100 million for more than 14,000 small businesses across the state has been awarded to date through the Michigan Small Business Restart Grant program, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.

“Families across the state depend on small businesses for their livelihood, and these grants, combined with additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, have helped to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By putting federal funding to work for Michigan’s small businesses and additional COVID-19 relief efforts, we have made a real impact on our families and our communities. Of course, our work is not done. We still need the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work across the aisle on a bipartisan recovery package that will provide support for our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. I will continue working with all of our partners, both at the federal and the state level, to get this done for our small business owners.”

The Tuesday announcement brings the total amount awarded through the program to $95.6 million, up from $69 million announced at the end of September. A total of 5 percent of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the EDOs administering the grants.

Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund in July, the Michigan Small Business Restart Program allocated $100 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits that are reopening and have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The money was distributed across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) covering all 83 counties in the state for grants up to $20,000 to support certain small businesses and nonprofits that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say, of the businesses that received grants, 4,617 reported as minority-owned, 6,314 reported as woman-owned, and 743 reported as veteran-owned, with some businesses selecting multiple categories. At least 30 percent of the funds awarded under the program were required to be provided to women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned eligible businesses, and all EDOs have met, or exceeded, this requirement in the awards being made.

“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program has provided significant support to small businesses and nonprofits helping to get them through this critical time and on the path to economic recovery,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark A. Burton. “We are thankful for the efforts of our economic development partners, who worked to deliver these vital financial resources within their regions and create a path toward economic recovery for small businesses throughout Michigan.”

The grants under the Michigan Small Business Restart Program can be used to help with payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.

Ellison Brewery and Spirits in East Lansing was awarded a $20,000 grant through the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and the funds have helped the veteran-owned small business weather the COVID-19 pandemic, according to owner and president of operations Aaron Hanson.

“Being a veteran-owned company, Ellison Brewing was happy to be selected for the Restart grant program which has allowed us to continue to create a sanitized and socially distanced environment for customers to enjoy locally-made products safely,” Hanson said.

Mastercraft Homes in Sterling Heights was awarded a $2,500 grant through Macomb County and the funds have helped the veteran-owned small business do installations and pay bills, according to owner Dennis Bolo.

“This grant helped us tremendously in a small way. We continue to work because we have to but this helped carry us through in paying the ordinary bills. We are grateful for the amount received,” Bolo said.

To see the full list of businesses that were awarded Restart grants, visit here.