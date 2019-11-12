Google to Collect Health Data for New Technology

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google is partnering with a major hospital chain to collect and analyze personal health data from millions of Americans.

‘Ascension’ is the second-largest health care system in the U.S, a Catholic chain of 26-hundred hospitals.

The initiative with Ascension is code-named “Project Nightingale.”

It started last year and involves Google pooling medical records from ascension facilities across 21 states.

Those records include names, dates of birth, lab results, diagnoses, and hospitalization records.

The idea behind the program is to use the data in part to design new software that suggests changes to individual patient care.

The companies said in a news release that project nightingale complies with federal health laws and comes with substantial patient data protection.