Google Launches New Gaming Program

Samana Sheikh Posted On November 19, 2019
In tech headlines, Google is launching a new gaming service this week.

The tech company on Tuesday unveiled “Stadia” in 14 countries.

It’s a service for streaming and playing games without needing to own a hard copy or even a console.

Google will be competing with a daunting list of rivals in the industry who are betting the future of video games lies in the cloud rather than just physical hardware.

Microsoft is currently testing its project “X-Cloud” service and Amazon is rumored to be working on its own cloud gaming service as well.

