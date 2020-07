One person is dead after a weekend drowning at Round Lake in Mason County.

Police say the drowning happened when the victim jumped in front of a moving pontoon boat.

Searchers looked for Nathan Munsey, until 2 AM Sunday but found nothing.

Munsey is now presumed to have drowned after jumping in front of the boat.

Searchers have now located the mans body.

Police say the body was found floating on the surface Sunday evening.