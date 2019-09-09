Good Samaritan Kid Who Donated After Dorian Surprised with Disney Vacation

A boy who used his Disney vacation savings to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees….

Got a surprise trip to Disney World anyway.

Jermaine Bell used money he had been saving to buy hot dogs, chips, and water for about 100 evacuees in Allendale, South Carolina.

Mickey Mouse took notice of his selfless act…

Disney employees showed up outside of his house and delivered the news of his surprise trip in person.

Jermaine and his family will visit the Orlando parks sometime later this month when he’s not in school.

Bell said he is really happy and that “If you do good things, you will be rewarded.”