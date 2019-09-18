- Advertisement -
Gold Medal Flour Under Recall

Staff Writer Posted On September 18, 2019
General Mills is pulling pounds of its all purpose flour off of the shelves due to E. coli concerns.

This is the package the company says consumers need to check.

General Mills announced it was voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a use by date of “September sixth 2020.”

According to General Mills, that flour could potentially contain E. coli.

The bacteria was discovered during sampling of the product.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

Still, General Mills says anyone with this flour should trash it.

