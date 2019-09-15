GoFundMe Set Up For Cedar Firefighter That Recently Had Cardiac Surgery

A go-fund-me page has been set up to assist a local firefighter who recently underwent a medical procedure.

Firefighter and Emt Lieutenant Herb Sudemann works with the Cedar Area Fire Department.

He has been the longest-serving firefighter in cedar and has been an active member of the community.

He recently had cardiac surgery.

According to the page, that involved a lengthy hospital stay and will require an extended period of time away from work.

The page says this is a hardship for him and his family and any help is greatly appreciated.

The page organizer says Herb has served the community for so long and now it’s our turn to give back to him.

