Gobles Man Charge With Domestic Violence and Probation Violation

On August 14, Michigan State Troopers were called to a domestic disturbance in Otsego County.

The victim says she and Trevor James Schultz were at a Corwith Township campsite when Shultz became angry and started hitting himself in the head with a rock.

The victim was fearing for her safety and got inside the driver side of her vehicle.

She says Schultz started throwing rocks at the vehicle and eventually broke the window with a rock that hit her in the face.

Schultz calmed down and the two drove to a relative’s home where Schultz was arrested.

He was on probation and was not supposed to be in contact with the victim.

He was arraigned on Monday, August 17 on one count Domestic Violence Second offense and one count Probation Violation.

He’s expected back in court on August, 27.