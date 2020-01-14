- Advertisement -
GM Engineers Face Reckless Driving and Speeding Charges

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 14, 2020
Two General Motors engineers were arrested and are accused of racing corvettes on the streets of Kentucky.

The two men were street racing Corvette Stingrays in Bowling Green, Kentucky when they were arrested.

The men allegedly were traveling 100 to 120 mph in a 45 mph zone.

One man is from West Bloomfield and the other is from Ontario.

Both men were released on bond and face charges for racing, reckless driving and speeding.

