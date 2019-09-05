Globe-Trotting NMC Students Study Coral Reefs in Indonesia

This exotic destination now owes some of its beauty to a pack of globe-trotting students from Northern Michigan.

The team — from Northwestern Michigan College — traveled to Indonesia to conduct a survey of a system of coral reefs.

They used aerial imagery, water quality data and even went beneath the waves off Bunaken Island, all as part of a capstone course for marine technology majors.

We’re told a study combining all of those types of data is relatively unique — pretty neat!

If you’re interested in learning more about either the reef project or extended education at NMC, click here.