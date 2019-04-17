- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Glass Deliberately Scattered In National Lakeshore

Vic McCarty Posted On April 17, 2019
134 Views
0

For the second time in 2 years, a stretch of beach in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has been littered with broken glass.
In 2017 it happened at Port Oneida, this time a large amount of glass was found on the beach at the Good Harbor picnic area.
The park service says a visitor reported the problem, and so far 25-hundred pieces of glass have been removed but more cleanup is necessary.
Anyone with information about this latest incident is urged to call the park service at 231 326 4805.

Post Views: 134



Trending Now
Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Clare County Crash
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Cadillac, Townships Reach Tentative Agreement Over "Cadillac Junction"
Remington Hernandez April 15, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Glass Deliberately Scattered In National Lakeshore
Share No Comment