Glass Deliberately Scattered In National Lakeshore
Posted On April 17, 2019
For the second time in 2 years, a stretch of beach in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has been littered with broken glass.
In 2017 it happened at Port Oneida, this time a large amount of glass was found on the beach at the Good Harbor picnic area.
The park service says a visitor reported the problem, and so far 25-hundred pieces of glass have been removed but more cleanup is necessary.
Anyone with information about this latest incident is urged to call the park service at 231 326 4805.