Gladwin Man Ticketed for Taking 1,400 Panfish Illegally
Posted On August 22, 2019
After receiving multiple tips about possible over-fishing on Gladwin County’s Lake Lancer, DNR conservation officers were able to track down the suspect.
Officers spoke with the 67-year-old Gladwin man twice in one day, and the second time led to a voluntary search his garage freezers.
That’s where officers discovered a significant number of panfish.
According to the DNR, the man was often seen fishing on Lake Lancer several times a day.
The man’s illegal fish were ultimately confiscated and he was issued a ticket for illegally taking more than 1,400 of them.
the DNR says once the fish are no longer needed as evidence, they will be donated to a local food bank or church.