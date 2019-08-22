- Advertisement -
Gladwin Man Ticketed for Taking 1,400 Panfish Illegally

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 22, 2019
After receiving multiple tips about possible over-fishing on Gladwin County’s Lake Lancer, DNR conservation officers were able to track down the suspect.

Officers spoke with the 67-year-old Gladwin man twice in one day, and the second time led to a voluntary search his garage freezers.

That’s where officers discovered a significant number of panfish.

According to the DNR, the man was often seen fishing on Lake Lancer several times a day.

The man’s illegal fish were ultimately confiscated and he was issued a ticket for illegally taking more than 1,400 of them.

the DNR says once the fish are no longer needed as evidence, they will be donated to a local food bank or church.

