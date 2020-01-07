Gladwin Man Faces Felony Charges for Allegedly Resisting Police

A Gladwin man is in trouble for allegedly resisting and obstructing police.

Authorities were dispatched to Nester Township on Greenwood Road, to help EMS with a man they described as being aggressive.

The man had suffered a severe cut and was combative.

Authorities say this man William Burns of Gladwin refused to listen to their commands and became very aggressive towards them, so aggressive they had to use a taser to control him.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for the cut and then taken to Roscommon County Jail.

He now faces multiple charges including a felony for resisting and obstructing.