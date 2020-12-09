Gladwin Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery, Found Driving Stolen Car
Posted On December 9, 2020
A man is behind bars after leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen car.
Police said Wednesday morning they were called to a convenience store in Gladwin for a report of a robbery.
The cashier says the suspect came in and demanded all the money from the register.
The suspect allegedly threatened the victim’s life and ended up leaving with about $150.
Further investigation led to police chasing the suspect through Gladwin into Midland County.
The man was eventually stopped and arrested.
Police later found out that the suspect was driving a stolen car.
The suspect is now in Gladwin County Jail.