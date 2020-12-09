- Advertisement -
Gladwin Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery, Found Driving Stolen Car

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 9, 2020
A man is behind bars after leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen car. 

Police said Wednesday morning they were called to a convenience store in Gladwin for a report of a robbery. 

The cashier says the suspect came in and demanded all the money from the register. 

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim’s life and ended up leaving with about $150. 

Further investigation led to police chasing the suspect through Gladwin into Midland County. 

The man was eventually stopped and arrested. 

Police later found out that the suspect was driving a stolen car. 

The suspect is now in Gladwin County Jail.

