Gladwin Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery, Found Driving Stolen Car

A man is behind bars after leading police on a multi-county chase in a stolen car.

Police said Wednesday morning they were called to a convenience store in Gladwin for a report of a robbery.

The cashier says the suspect came in and demanded all the money from the register.

The suspect allegedly threatened the victim’s life and ended up leaving with about $150.

Further investigation led to police chasing the suspect through Gladwin into Midland County.

The man was eventually stopped and arrested.

Police later found out that the suspect was driving a stolen car.

The suspect is now in Gladwin County Jail.