Gladwin Man Arrested for Breaking & Entering, Arson

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 16, 2020
A 30-year-old Gladwin man is behind bars for Breaking and Entering and Arson. 

Details on this story are scarce but police tell us Travis Burkhardt is responsible for multiple break-ins and arsons in the area. 

They say he was arrested at his home and taken to Gladwin County Jail. 

The suspect now faces multiple charges and has a $200,000 bond. 

This case is still under investigation so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in. 

