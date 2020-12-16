Gladwin Man Arrested for Breaking & Entering, Arson

A 30-year-old Gladwin man is behind bars for Breaking and Entering and Arson.

Details on this story are scarce but police tell us Travis Burkhardt is responsible for multiple break-ins and arsons in the area.

They say he was arrested at his home and taken to Gladwin County Jail.

The suspect now faces multiple charges and has a $200,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.