Gladwin Man and CMU Student Die in Head-On Car Crash

A Central Michigan University Student and Gladwin man died in a two-car crash earlier this week.

CMU student Timothy Lapointe was traveling south of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County when he crossed the center line smashing into a pickup truck going the opposite direction.

The driver of the pickup truck, Zachary Norga from Gladwin was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead once he got there.

Lapointe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed is a likely factor in the crash.