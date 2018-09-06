Gladwin County Sheriff’s Search for Armed Robber

Gladwin County Sheriff’s are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery.

It happened on August 31st around 11:40pm on Eagleson Rd east of Chappel Dam Rd in Sage Township.

The victim, a 62 year old Gladwin County man, reports that as he was leaving his driveway a vehicle pulled up behind him. The man then approached him, demanding money.

The victim reported to authorities that the man was holding a pistol when the incident occurred.

A composite sketch of the suspect was developed to assistance in identifying the man.

He is described as being a white male in his mid 20’s, approximately 5’10” to 6’01” slim build, short brown hair and some facial hair.

The victim indicated the suspect’s vehicle had a loud exhaust.

Deputies are asking anyone with information in regards to the robbery to please call (989) 426-9284.