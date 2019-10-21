- Advertisement -
Gladwin County Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Wife

Remington Hernandez Posted On October 21, 2019
A Gladwin County man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife over the weekend.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, state police say they were called out to a home in the 1500 Block of E. Long Point Rd. in Gladwin County’s Hay Township.

According to investigators, initial information suggests three children heard their mother and father arguing and then shots.

The children fled the home and went to a neighbor’s to call 911.

Once on scene, police say the 39-year-old man refused to come out of the house and the emergency support team was called in.

Hours later, the man ultimately left the home and was taken into custody.

But when police checked inside the home, they found 39-year-old Christina Kay Harren dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man remains lodged in the Gladwin County jail on a homicide charge and the case remains under investigation.

