Gladwin County Man Accused of Making Meth

A man was arrested after officers reportedly found a meth lab in his home.

It happened in Gladwin County on Thursday.

That’s when deputies were assisting the MDOC with a probation check at a home in Sage Township.

During the check, deputies say they found evidence of meth being manufactured.

A search warrant was obtained, and a complete search was done of the suspect’s home.

According to police, a one pot meth lab and lab components were recovered during the search.

30 year-old David Prenger was taken into custody and charged with operating a meth lab in the presence of a minor.

His bond was set at $500,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may follow.