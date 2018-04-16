Gladwin County Man Accused of Making Meth
Posted On April 16, 2018
124 Views0
A man was arrested after officers reportedly found a meth lab in his home.
It happened in Gladwin County on Thursday.
That’s when deputies were assisting the MDOC with a probation check at a home in Sage Township.
During the check, deputies say they found evidence of meth being manufactured.
A search warrant was obtained, and a complete search was done of the suspect’s home.
According to police, a one pot meth lab and lab components were recovered during the search.
30 year-old David Prenger was taken into custody and charged with operating a meth lab in the presence of a minor.
His bond was set at $500,000.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may follow.