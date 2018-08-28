Gladwin County Emergency Manager Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

The Gladwin County Emergency Manager and her husband were hospitalized after a serious crash.

Marianne Hill and her husband Ron were riding a motorcycle on Friday when they were involved in an accident.

According to officials, Marianne has a cut in her head, broken ribs, fractures in her face and skull, among other serious injuries.

Ron has road rash, staples in his head, and broken bones.

Marianne’s brain is reportedly bleeding and swelling, but under control, and her condition is improving.

At this time, the couple are in separate hospitals, but the family is working to bring them together.