Gladwin Co. Woman Charged with Attempted Murder Pleads No Contest

A Gladwin County woman, charged with attempted murder plead no contest Monday.

This woman Corrine Damm, was originally charged for attempted murder after she allegedly turned off her mother’s ventilator at a Gladwin County nursing home.

Damm pled no contest to a third-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult charge as a part of a plea deal.

Her mother, a 78-year-old woman, survived.

Workers were able to turn her ventilator back on after about a minute.

Damm is out on bond and will be sentenced on March 23rd.