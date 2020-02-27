Gladwin Co. Woman Charged with Attempted Murder Pleads No Contest
Posted On February 27, 2020
A Gladwin County woman, charged with attempted murder plead no contest Monday.
This woman Corrine Damm, was originally charged for attempted murder after she allegedly turned off her mother’s ventilator at a Gladwin County nursing home.
Damm pled no contest to a third-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult charge as a part of a plea deal.
Her mother, a 78-year-old woman, survived.
Workers were able to turn her ventilator back on after about a minute.
Damm is out on bond and will be sentenced on March 23rd.