Gladwin Co. Man Believed to Have Drowned While Ice Fishing

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 12, 2020
A Gladwin County man is thought to have drowned while ice fishing Tuesday.

Police say Tuesday afternoon Jeffery Benmark left his home to ice fish but never showed up to work.

Authorities later found his ATV on the shore with a bucket by an open hole.

Police think Benmark fell through the ice and was unable to pull himself out.

The marine services team is working to find the body.

Police are warning people to please stay off of the ice.

