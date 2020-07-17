Gladwin Co. Man Accused of Murdering Wife Takes Plea Deal

A Gladwin County man accused of killing his wife has taken a plea deal.

This man Jeremy Herren pled no contest to second degree murder and discharging a firearm in or at a building.

Police say Jeremy and his wife Christina were arguing when Jeremy shot and killed her in their home last October.

Authorities say three kids were in the home at the time.

A standoff started at the home and ended in Jeremy being arrested.

He will be sentenced next month.